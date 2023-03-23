Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Hurricanes-Rangers matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/21/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR
2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR
1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have allowed 177 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • The Hurricanes' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 69 27 37 64 54 37 45.6%
Sebastian Aho 62 30 29 59 49 51 51.7%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 69 12 40 52 43 46 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 62 12 24 36 49 26 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers' total of 192 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
  • With 237 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 71 23 57 80 95 30 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 71 37 40 77 58 46 49.2%
Adam Fox 71 10 54 64 71 80 -
Vincent Trocheck 71 19 36 55 57 50 56.4%
Patrick Kane 64 19 34 53 58 26 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.