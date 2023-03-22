The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Ocean Center. Aly Khalifa of the 49ers and Isaiah Cozart of the Colonels are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2 | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Charlotte's Last Game

Charlotte was victorious in its previous game against Radford, 63-56, on Tuesday. Brice Williams was its top scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brice Williams 14 11 3 0 0 0 Lu'Cye Patterson 13 3 1 1 0 1 Isaiah Folkes 11 1 1 0 0 1

Charlotte Players to Watch

Khalifa is tops on his squad in both rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.7) per contest, and also averages 11.5 points. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Williams leads his team in points per contest (14), and also averages 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lu'Cye Patterson leads his team in assists per contest (2.7), and also totals 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Montre' Gipson puts up 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Igor Milicic Jr. posts 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Charlotte Top Performers (Last 10 Games)