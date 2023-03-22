Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) will try to extend a three-game win run when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Colonels have also taken three games in a row.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charlotte Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Charlotte has compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the 49ers' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
- Eastern Kentucky has covered 22 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- Colonels games have gone over the point total 14 out of 33 times this year.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.