Having taken four in a row, the New York Rangers welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the Rangers-Hurricanes game on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR
1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes' total of 175 goals given up (2.6 per game) is second in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have 225 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 68 27 37 64 54 36 45.8%
Sebastian Aho 61 30 29 59 49 51 51.6%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 68 12 39 51 43 45 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 61 12 24 36 48 26 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have allowed 189 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
  • The Rangers rank 11th in the NHL with 235 goals scored (3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 70 23 57 80 92 30 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 70 37 40 77 56 46 49.2%
Adam Fox 70 10 53 63 70 80 -
Vincent Trocheck 70 19 36 55 57 48 56.3%
Patrick Kane 63 19 34 53 57 26 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.