Charlotte vs. Radford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (21-14) and the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) meet in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
Charlotte vs. Radford Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
49ers Betting Records & Stats
- The 49ers have hit the over in 13 of their 30 games with a set total (43.3%).
- Charlotte has gone 17-13-0 ATS this season.
- Radford (14-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.7% less often than Charlotte (17-13-0) this season.
Charlotte vs. Radford Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Radford
|69.7
|136.6
|64.8
|127.4
|135.3
|Charlotte
|66.9
|136.6
|62.6
|127.4
|129.3
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- The 49ers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- The 49ers' 66.9 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 64.8 the Highlanders give up.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Charlotte is 14-3 against the spread and 15-4 overall.
Radford vs. Charlotte Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Radford
|14-14-0
|13-15-0
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
Charlotte vs. Radford Home/Away Splits
|Radford
|Charlotte
|10-3
|Home Record
|11-4
|7-10
|Away Record
|5-8
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
