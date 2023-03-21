Charlotte vs. Radford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Charlotte 49ers (20-14) play the Radford Highlanders (21-14) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charlotte vs. Radford matchup.
Charlotte vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Charlotte vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charlotte Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
Charlotte vs. Radford Betting Trends
- Charlotte has covered 20 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 13 out of the 49ers' 33 games have gone over the point total.
- Radford has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Highlanders games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.
