How to Watch Charlotte vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (21-14) battle the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Charlotte vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Charlotte Stats Insights
- This season, the 49ers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
- Charlotte is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 348th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 248th.
- The 66.9 points per game the 49ers put up are just 2.1 more points than the Highlanders give up (64.8).
- Charlotte is 15-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Charlotte is putting up 70.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (64.6).
- The 49ers are surrendering 61.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (65.7).
- Charlotte is making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7000000000000028% points worse than it is averaging on the road (8.9, 39.2%).
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 66-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/18/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 65-56
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 76-65
|Ocean Center
|3/21/2023
|Radford
|-
|Ocean Center
