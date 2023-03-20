Wake Forest vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's game that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-16) against the Florida Gators (17-14) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at TBA on March 20.
The Demon Deacons won their last game 75-49 against Morgan State on Thursday.
Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Wake Forest vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wake Forest 68, Florida 61
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- The Demon Deacons' best win of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings. The Demon Deacons picked up the 68-57 home win on January 26.
- The Demon Deacons have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 48th-most in the country. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the seventh-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wake Forest is 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-57 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 26
- 65-54 over Florida State (No. 25) on March 2
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on January 29
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 58) on February 5
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on December 22
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 59.8 points per game (280th in college basketball) and giving up 59.5 (58th in college basketball).
- With 55.4 points per game in ACC action, Wake Forest is averaging 4.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.8 PPG).
- The Demon Deacons put up 64.4 points per game at home, compared to 54.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.7 points per contest.
- Wake Forest is giving up 54.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.9).
- The Demon Deacons have been racking up 60.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 59.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
