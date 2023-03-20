The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 17, Rozier posted 14 points, four assists and three steals in a 121-82 loss versus the 76ers.

In this article we will dive into Rozier's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.3 21.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.0 6.1 PRA 32.5 30.5 31.3 PR 26.5 25.5 25.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Terry Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Pacers

Rozier is responsible for taking 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

He's knocked down 2.7 threes per game, or 21.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers concede 118.3 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers are 27th in the league, allowing 45.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 26.3 per game, 26th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 36 19 6 6 2 0 2 11/16/2022 33 17 2 8 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Rozier or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.