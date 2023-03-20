Monday's contest that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on March 20.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 61-59 victory against St. John's (NY) in their most recent outing on Saturday.

North Carolina vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Tar Heels defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 60-50, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tar Heels are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

North Carolina has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

North Carolina Performance Insights