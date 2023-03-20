When the Indiana Pacers (32-39) and Charlotte Hornets (22-50) square off at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Buddy Hield and Terry Rozier will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets lost their previous game to the 76ers, 121-82, on Friday. Rozier led the way with 14 points, plus two boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 14 2 4 3 0 2 P.J. Washington 12 6 1 2 1 1 Kelly Oubre Jr. 11 2 1 1 0 0

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets receive 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Hornets get 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Hornets receive 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Gordon Hayward.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 21.1 4.1 6.1 1.4 0.3 2.6 Kelly Oubre Jr. 20.7 5.3 1 0.6 0.5 2.4 Dennis Smith Jr. 9.5 4.1 6.2 1.3 0.8 0.4 Gordon Hayward 13.1 4.1 5.2 0.7 0.4 1 Nick Richards 7.1 6.3 0.9 0.1 1.8 0

