The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 48.1% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has put together a 13-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.

The Hornets put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers allow.

When it scores more than 118.3 points, Charlotte is 13-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets score 109.9 points per game, 2.6 less than away (112.5). Defensively they concede 116.2 points per game at home, 2.6 less than away (118.8).

In 2022-23 Charlotte is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game at home (116.2) than on the road (118.8).

The Hornets average 0.4 more assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (24.7).

Hornets Injuries