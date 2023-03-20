How to Watch the Duke vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- Colorado has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
- Duke has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.
- The 63.9 points per game the Blue Devils score are 5.2 more points than the Buffaloes give up (58.7).
- Duke has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 58.7 points.
- When Colorado gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 16-2.
- This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only one% lower than the Buffaloes concede.
- The Buffaloes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|North Carolina
|W 44-40
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Iona
|W 89-49
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/20/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
