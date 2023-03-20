The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • Colorado has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • Duke has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The 63.9 points per game the Blue Devils score are 5.2 more points than the Buffaloes give up (58.7).
  • Duke has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 58.7 points.
  • When Colorado gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 16-2.
  • This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only one% lower than the Buffaloes concede.
  • The Buffaloes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 North Carolina W 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Virginia Tech L 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Iona W 89-49 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/20/2023 Colorado - Cameron Indoor Stadium

