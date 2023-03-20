Duke vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 20.
The Blue Devils enter this contest on the heels of an 89-49 victory against Iona on Saturday.
Duke vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 63, Colorado 58
Duke Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 26, the Blue Devils picked up their signature win of the season, a 66-55 home victory.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight).
- Duke has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game with a +423 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and give up 50.7 per outing (first in college basketball).
- With 60.2 points per game in ACC matchups, Duke is posting 3.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.9 PPG).
- At home, the Blue Devils are posting 5.6 more points per game (69.1) than they are in road games (63.5).
- In home games, Duke is surrendering 50.2 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it is allowing away from home.
- The Blue Devils have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this season.
