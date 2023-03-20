Duke vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Monday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 64-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 20.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Blue Devils earned an 89-49 victory against Iona.
Duke vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 64, Colorado 58
Duke Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Blue Devils beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 24) on February 23
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature win of the season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.
- Offensively, Duke is posting 60.2 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (63.9 points per game) is 3.7 PPG higher.
- The Blue Devils are averaging 69.1 points per game this season at home, which is 5.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.5).
- Duke is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (50.2) this year.
- The Blue Devils have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this season.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +338 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (100th in college basketball) and give up 58.7 per outing (47th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Colorado is averaging fewer points (65.9 per game) than it is overall (69.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Buffaloes are scoring 74.1 points per game, 9.0 more than they are averaging on the road (65.1).
- At home Colorado is giving up 59.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it is away (59.3).
- The Buffaloes are scoring 66.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.7 fewer points than their average for the season (69.2).
