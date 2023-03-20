Duke vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Monday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) matching up with the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at 9:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 win for Duke, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Blue Devils came out on top in their last matchup 89-49 against Iona on Saturday.
Duke vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 64, Colorado 58
Duke Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils' signature victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Blue Devils secured the 66-55 win at home on January 26.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- The Blue Devils have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 24) on February 23
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes defeated the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Buffaloes have 10 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Colorado has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.
- In conference games, Duke averages fewer points per contest (60.2) than its season average (63.9).
- Offensively, the Blue Devils have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.
- Duke is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (50.2) this year.
- The Blue Devils have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this year.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes' +338 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.2 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per contest (47th in college basketball).
- In Pac-12 action, Colorado has averaged 3.3 fewer points (65.9) than overall (69.2) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Buffaloes score 74.1 points per game. On the road, they score 65.1.
- At home, Colorado concedes 59.2 points per game. On the road, it gives up 59.3.
- Over their past 10 games, the Buffaloes are posting 66.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.2.
