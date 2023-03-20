Monday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) taking on the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at 9:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for Duke, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Their last time out, the Blue Devils won on Saturday 89-49 over Iona.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 63, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils' signature win this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Blue Devils brought home the 66-55 win at home on January 26.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Blue Devils are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win of the season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Duke's offense has been less effective in ACC matchups this year, tallying 60.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.9 PPG.

Offensively, the Blue Devils have performed better in home games this season, putting up 69.1 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

Duke is surrendering the same number of points at home and in away games (50.2) this year.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Devils have been putting up 56.4 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 63.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Colorado Performance Insights