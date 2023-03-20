The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) host the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

49ers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 13 of the 49ers' 30 games with a set total.

Charlotte has a 17-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Charlotte has put together a 17-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark from Milwaukee.

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 78.6 145.3 74.1 136.6 146.6 Charlotte 66.7 145.3 62.5 136.6 129.3

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

The 49ers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

The 49ers' 66.7 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.1 points, Charlotte is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0 Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits

Milwaukee Charlotte 15-3 Home Record 11-4 6-7 Away Record 5-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.