Ocean Center is where the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) and Charlotte 49ers (19-14) will match up on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. BJ Freeman and Aly Khalifa are players to watch for the Panthers and 49ers, respectively.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Milwaukee

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Charlotte's Last Game

In its most recent game, Charlotte topped Western Carolina on Saturday, 65-56. Brice Williams scored a team-high 20 points (and contributed two assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brice Williams 20 10 2 3 1 2 Lu'Cye Patterson 16 4 1 0 0 1 Igor Milicic Jr. 11 2 0 1 0 3

Charlotte Players to Watch

Khalifa paces the 49ers in rebounding (6.4 per game), and puts up 11.8 points and 2.6 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Williams is the 49ers' top scorer (13.6 points per game), and he produces 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Lu'Cye Patterson paces the 49ers in assists (2.8 per game), and averages 10 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The 49ers get 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Montre' Gipson.

Igor Milicic Jr. is putting up 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Charlotte Top Performers (Last 10 Games)