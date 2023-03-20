How to Watch Charlotte vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (19-14) battle the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 49ers sit at 344th.
- The 66.7 points per game the 49ers put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Panthers give up (74.1).
- Charlotte has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Charlotte has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.6 per game in away games.
- The 49ers are allowing 61.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (65.7).
- When playing at home, Charlotte is making 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (8.9). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (39.2%).
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|UAB
|L 93-91
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|3/9/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 66-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/18/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 65-56
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
