Sunday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (27-6) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-54 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Friday 72-40 against Norfolk State.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks picked up their signature win of the season on November 20, when they took down the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

When the Bulls defeated the Texas Longhorns (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 70-65, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +1003 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

On offense, South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (81.2 points per game) is 1.2 PPG higher.

The Gamecocks are scoring 85.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).

South Carolina surrenders 47 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 54.2 on the road.

The Gamecocks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 78.7 points a contest compared to the 81.2 they've averaged this year.

South Florida Performance Insights