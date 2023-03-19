Top Players to Watch: Baylor vs. Creighton - Second Round
The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday features a second-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:10 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Baylor's Last Game
Baylor won its most recent game against UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler led the way with 18 points, and also had one boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|LJ Cryer
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Lohner
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Creighton's Last Game
In its most recent game, Creighton topped NC State on Friday, 72-63. Its top scorer was Ryan Kalkbrenner with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|31
|7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Arthur Kaluma
|10
|9
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan Nembhard
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Baylor Players to Watch
Keyonte George leads the Bears at 15.6 points per game, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Jalen Bridges posts a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
LJ Cryer averages 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Flo Thamba is posting 5 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
Scheierman is posting a team-best 8.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.7 points and 3.3 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
Kalkbrenner is putting up a team-best 15.9 points per game. And he is producing 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 71.7% of his shots from the field (second in the country).
Trey Alexander is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Ryan Nembhard is posting a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.9 points and 4 rebounds, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
Arthur Kaluma gets the Bluejays 11.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.6
|2.5
|4.2
|1
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|10.5
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.9
|1.4
|LJ Cryer
|14.9
|1.9
|2
|0.3
|0
|3
|Keyonte George
|10.3
|3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1.9
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.3
|5.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|17.5
|4.8
|1.1
|0.9
|1.9
|0.2
|Baylor Scheierman
|11.3
|8.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.3
|1.7
|Ryan Nembhard
|12.4
|5.4
|4
|1
|0.1
|1.6
|Trey Alexander
|13.9
|4.4
|2.4
|1.2
|0.4
|2.3
|Arthur Kaluma
|10.5
|4.9
|2.3
|0.5
|0.4
|1.2
