The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) take the floor at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of the Catamounts' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Western Carolina is 16-12-0 against the spread this year.

Western Carolina has a 16-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-13-0 mark from Charlotte.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.7 141.2 62.8 133.7 129.3 Western Carolina 74.5 141.2 70.9 133.7 141.8

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

Western Carolina has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Catamounts' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Catamounts average 11.7 more points per game (74.5) than the 49ers give up (62.8).

Western Carolina is 12-6 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits

Charlotte Western Carolina 11-4 Home Record 9-5 5-8 Away Record 6-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

