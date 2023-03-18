Saturday's contest at Ocean Center has the Charlotte 49ers (18-14) going head to head against the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) at 6:30 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Charlotte, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Western Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-6.1)

Charlotte (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.7

Charlotte has gone 17-13-0 against the spread, while Western Carolina's ATS record this season is 16-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the 49ers are 13-17-0 and the Catamounts are 12-15-0. Over the past 10 contests, Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Western Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts put up 74.5 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (203rd in college basketball). They have a +117 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Western Carolina is 64th in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Western Carolina knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Western Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 10.1 per game (28th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (288th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.