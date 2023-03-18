North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) against the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Tar Heels head into this matchup after a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels registered their signature win of the season on January 8, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 60-50.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tar Heels are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball while allowing 59.5 per contest to rank 57th in college basketball) and have a +301 scoring differential overall.
- With 64.5 points per game in ACC action, North Carolina is scoring 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.2 PPG).
- The Tar Heels are scoring 73.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 64.2 points per contest.
- At home, North Carolina is surrendering 10.5 fewer points per game (54.1) than in road games (64.6).
- On offense, the Tar Heels have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 69.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
