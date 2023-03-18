Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8) visit the 14th-place Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-11) on Saturday, March 18 at Wells Fargo Center.

ESPN+ and Hulu will air this Hurricanes versus Flyers matchup.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/9/2023 Hurricanes Flyers 1-0 CAR
12/23/2022 Hurricanes Flyers 6-5 CAR
10/29/2022 Flyers Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 171 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 220 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 67 26 36 62 54 36 45.6%
Sebastian Aho 60 27 29 56 48 51 51.5%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 67 12 38 50 43 44 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 60 12 23 35 48 26 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (223 in total), 20th in the NHL.
  • The Flyers' 176 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 52 27 27 54 23 28 48.1%
Kevin Hayes 67 17 34 51 29 32 49.6%
Scott Laughton 64 15 22 37 36 32 47.2%
Owen Tippett 63 21 16 37 20 36 63%
Anthony DeAngelo 61 10 26 36 53 21 -

