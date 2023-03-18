How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8) visit the 14th-place Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-11) on Saturday, March 18 at Wells Fargo Center.
ESPN+ and Hulu will air this Hurricanes versus Flyers matchup.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|1-0 CAR
|12/23/2022
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|6-5 CAR
|10/29/2022
|Flyers
|Hurricanes
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 171 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 220 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|67
|26
|36
|62
|54
|36
|45.6%
|Sebastian Aho
|60
|27
|29
|56
|48
|51
|51.5%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|67
|12
|38
|50
|43
|44
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|60
|12
|23
|35
|48
|26
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (223 in total), 20th in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 176 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|52
|27
|27
|54
|23
|28
|48.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|67
|17
|34
|51
|29
|32
|49.6%
|Scott Laughton
|64
|15
|22
|37
|36
|32
|47.2%
|Owen Tippett
|63
|21
|16
|37
|20
|36
|63%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|61
|10
|26
|36
|53
|21
|-
