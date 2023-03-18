An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) take the court against the No. 13 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) on Saturday at Moody Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

East Carolina vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Pirates score an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns give up.
  • When it scores more than 57.5 points, East Carolina is 19-2.
  • Texas is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 63.3 points.
  • The Longhorns score 73.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 56.0 the Lady Pirates allow.
  • Texas has a 23-7 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.
  • When East Carolina allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 19-9.
  • The Longhorns are making 44.0% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates allow to opponents (38.0%).
  • The Lady Pirates' 29.5 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Longhorns have given up.

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/7/2023 Tulane W 69-58 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Memphis W 69-60 Dickies Arena
3/9/2023 Houston W 46-44 Dickies Arena
3/18/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center

