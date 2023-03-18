Saturday's game features the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) matching up at Moody Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-53 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Pirates came out on top in their most recent outing 46-44 against Houston on Thursday.

East Carolina vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

East Carolina vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

On March 8 against the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings, the Lady Pirates claimed their signature win of the season, a 69-60 victory at a neutral site.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, East Carolina is 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 41st-most defeats.

The Longhorns have tied for the 160th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 over Memphis (No. 63) on March 8

55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on January 3

46-44 over Houston (No. 69) on March 9

88-83 at home over Houston (No. 69) on February 22

72-64 over Liberty (No. 94) on November 26

East Carolina Performance Insights