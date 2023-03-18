The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) play in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to secure a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket when they meet on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 2:40 PM. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 contest, which airs on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 128.5.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 128.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In 27 games this season, Duke and its opponents have scored more than 128.5 combined points.

The average total in Duke's contests this year is 136.1, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Devils have a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 22, or 88%, of those games.

This season, Duke has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Duke has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Duke has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 10-0 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Devils have hit the over four times.

The Blue Devils average 14.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

When Duke scores more than 57.9 points, it is 12-16 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

