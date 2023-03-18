The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) play in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to secure a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket when they meet on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 2:40 PM. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 contest, which airs on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 128.5.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Duke -3.5 128.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

  • In 27 games this season, Duke and its opponents have scored more than 128.5 combined points.
  • The average total in Duke's contests this year is 136.1, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Blue Devils have a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Duke has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 22, or 88%, of those games.
  • This season, Duke has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • Duke has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5
Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

  • Duke has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 10-0 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Blue Devils have hit the over four times.
  • The Blue Devils average 14.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).
  • When Duke scores more than 57.9 points, it is 12-16 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0
Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee
16-0 Home Record 14-2
4-6 Away Record 4-6
7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0
3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7
68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1
9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0
2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

