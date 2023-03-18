The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) are 3.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) on Saturday at 2:40 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 128.5 points.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 128.5

Duke vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 16-18-0 this season.

This season, Duke has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Tennessee has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its past 10 games.

The Blue Devils have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Volunteers' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Blue Devils score 72.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers give up.

Duke has a 12-16 record against the spread and a 22-7 record overall when scoring more than 57.9 points.

The Volunteers average 7.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Blue Devils allow (63.6).

Tennessee has put together a 15-7 ATS record and a 19-5 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

