The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) on Saturday at 2:40 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Duke is 21-6 when it shoots higher than 37% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 14th.

The Blue Devils score 14.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Volunteers give up (57.9).

When Duke totals more than 57.9 points, it is 22-7.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke is averaging 76.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 68 points per contest.

The Blue Devils cede 60.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 68.4 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Duke has performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Duke Schedule