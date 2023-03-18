Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Tennessee Volunteers at Amway Center at 2:40 PM ET features the Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi as players to watch.

How to Watch Duke vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Duke's Last Game

Duke was victorious in its previous game against Oral Roberts, 74-51, on Thursday. Jeremy Roach was its leading scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 2 3 1 0 1 Dariq Whitehead 13 4 0 1 0 3 Mark Mitchell 8 7 1 0 0 0

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski puts up 15.1 points and 9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Roach posts 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Proctor averages a team-best 3.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dereck Lively II puts up 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Mark Mitchell puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)