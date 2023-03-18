When the Duke Blue Devils and Tennessee Volunteers face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Saturday at 2:40 PM ET, Kyle Filipowski and Santiago Vescovi will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Duke vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke's Last Game

In its previous game, Duke topped Oral Roberts on Thursday, 74-51. Jeremy Roach scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in three assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 2 3 1 0 1 Dariq Whitehead 13 4 0 1 0 3 Mark Mitchell 8 7 1 0 0 0

Tennessee's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Tennessee beat Louisiana 58-55. With 12 points, Tyreke Key was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Key 12 4 0 1 0 1 Jahmai Mashack 11 1 3 2 0 0 Uros Plavsic 9 4 0 0 0 0

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski is tops on the Blue Devils with 15.1 points per contest and 9 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.

Roach is posting 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Proctor puts up a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 32.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dereck Lively II is posting 5.4 points, 1.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Mark Mitchell is posting 9.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi paces the Volunteers in scoring (12.6 points per game), and averages 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler is the Volunteers' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he produces 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Olivier Nkamhoua is putting up a team-leading 5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.5 points and 2 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

Julian Phillips gets the Volunteers 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo gets the Volunteers 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 15.9 8.4 2.2 1.5 0.3 1 Jeremy Roach 15.7 2.6 3.5 0.8 0 1.2 Dereck Lively II 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.5 2.7 0.1 Tyrese Proctor 9.9 2.9 4.2 0.8 0 1.6 Mark Mitchell 10.4 4.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.6

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)