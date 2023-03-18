The Duke Blue Devils and the Tennessee Volunteers are slated to square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Amway Center, with a start time of 2:40 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kyle Filipowski and Santiago Vescovi are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Duke vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke's Last Game

In its most recent game, Duke topped Oral Roberts on Thursday, 74-51. Its top scorer was Jeremy Roach with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 2 3 1 0 1 Dariq Whitehead 13 4 0 1 0 3 Mark Mitchell 8 7 1 0 0 0

Tennessee's Last Game

In its previous game, Tennessee beat Louisiana on Thursday, 58-55. Its high scorer was Tyreke Key with 12 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Key 12 4 0 1 0 1 Jahmai Mashack 11 1 3 2 0 0 Uros Plavsic 9 4 0 0 0 0

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski leads the Blue Devils with 15.1 points per contest and 9 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.

Roach posts 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tyrese Proctor leads his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively II puts up 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the field.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 9.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is posting team highs in points (12.6 per game) and assists (3). And he is delivering 4.5 rebounds, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Zakai Zeigler is putting up a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He's also delivering 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, hitting 37.5% of his shots from the field, and 31.1% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.7 treys per contest.

Olivier Nkamhoua is putting up a team-leading 5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.5 points and 2 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Volunteers receive 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Julian Phillips.

The Volunteers get 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jonas Aidoo.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 15.9 8.4 2.2 1.5 0.3 1 Jeremy Roach 15.7 2.6 3.5 0.8 0 1.2 Dereck Lively II 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.5 2.7 0.1 Tyrese Proctor 9.9 2.9 4.2 0.8 0 1.6 Mark Mitchell 10.4 4.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.6

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)