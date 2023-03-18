Saturday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) and the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) at Amway Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Tennessee taking home the win. Game time is at 2:40 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Duke. The total has been set at 128.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -165, Tennessee +135

Duke vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke has a 16-18-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee, who is 16-16-0 ATS. The Blue Devils are 13-21-0 and the Volunteers are 14-18-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Duke ranks 13th in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 more than the 27.8 its opponents average.

Duke knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (208th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from deep.

The Blue Devils rank 101st in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Duke and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blue Devils commit 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 10.5 (304th in college basketball action).

