The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) take to the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Duke has compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Blue Devils' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Tennessee has compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 34 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Duke is 10th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Blue Devils were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +2000, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +2000, Duke has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

