A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) take the court against the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 9:30 PM.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Gaels' 63.4 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 50.8 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • Iona is 21-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.
  • Duke has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Gaels allow (54.4).
  • When Duke totals more than 54.4 points, it is 21-2.
  • Iona is 21-3 when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 North Carolina L 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/3/2023 North Carolina W 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Virginia Tech L 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Iona - Cameron Indoor Stadium

