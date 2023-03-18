A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) take the court against the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 9:30 PM.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

The Lady Gaels' 63.4 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 50.8 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Iona is 21-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.

Duke has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.4 points.

The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Gaels allow (54.4).

When Duke totals more than 54.4 points, it is 21-2.

Iona is 21-3 when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

