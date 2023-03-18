Duke vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) clashing at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.
Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Duke vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47
Duke Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Blue Devils defeated the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
- Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 1
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 25) on February 23
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game (scoring 63.1 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball while giving up 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +383 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Duke is scoring 60.2 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (63.1 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Blue Devils have performed better in home games this season, scoring 67.6 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in road games.
- Duke cedes 50.3 points per game in home games, compared to 50.2 in away games.
- The Blue Devils' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, putting up 52.8 points a contest compared to the 63.1 they've averaged this season.
