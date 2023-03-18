Saturday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) versus the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-46 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 46

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season on January 26, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-55.

The Blue Devils have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 47-42 on January 14.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Iona is 22-3 (.880%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 225) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 225) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +383 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (225th in college basketball) and give up 50.8 per contest (second in college basketball).

In conference matchups, Duke averages fewer points per contest (60.2) than its season average (63.1).

At home, the Blue Devils are posting 4.1 more points per game (67.6) than they are in away games (63.5).

At home, Duke is surrendering 0.1 more points per game (50.3) than in road games (50.2).

The Blue Devils' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 52.8 points a contest compared to the 63.1 they've averaged this year.

Iona Performance Insights