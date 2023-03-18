Duke vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) versus the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-46 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.
Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Duke vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 46
Duke Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season on January 26, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-55.
- The Blue Devils have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on January 1
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23
Iona Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 47-42 on January 14.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Iona is 22-3 (.880%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 225) on February 2
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 225) on January 2
- 67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +383 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (225th in college basketball) and give up 50.8 per contest (second in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Duke averages fewer points per contest (60.2) than its season average (63.1).
- At home, the Blue Devils are posting 4.1 more points per game (67.6) than they are in away games (63.5).
- At home, Duke is surrendering 0.1 more points per game (50.3) than in road games (50.2).
- The Blue Devils' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 52.8 points a contest compared to the 63.1 they've averaged this year.
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels are outscoring opponents by nine points per game, with a +288 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) and allow 54.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).
- Iona scores more in conference action (64.5 points per game) than overall (63.4).
- At home, the Lady Gaels average 67.4 points per game. On the road, they score 60.5.
- Iona gives up 53.5 points per game at home, and 55.3 away.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Gaels are posting 63.6 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average (63.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.