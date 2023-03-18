Duke vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Blue Devils enter this matchup after a 58-37 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Duke vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47
Duke Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils' best victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Blue Devils took home the 66-55 win at home on January 26.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
- Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on January 1
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels registered their best win of the season on January 14, when they defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 47-42.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Iona is 22-3 (.880%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 226) on February 2
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 226) on January 2
- 67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils' +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.1 points per game (226th in college basketball) while giving up 50.8 per outing (second in college basketball).
- Duke is scoring 60.2 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (63.1).
- The Blue Devils are putting up 67.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.5).
- Defensively Duke has played worse in home games this season, ceding 50.3 points per game, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 52.8 points a contest compared to the 63.1 they've averaged this season.
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by nine points per game (posting 63.4 points per game, 214th in college basketball, and conceding 54.4 per outing, 12th in college basketball) and have a +288 scoring differential.
- Iona has averaged 1.1 more points in MAAC games (64.5) than overall (63.4).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Gaels are averaging 6.9 more points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (60.5).
- Iona is giving up fewer points at home (53.5 per game) than on the road (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels are posting 63.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (63.4).
