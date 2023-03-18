The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) take the floor in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has gone over in 13 of its 28 games with a set total (46.4%).

The 49ers' ATS record is 17-13-0 this season.

Western Carolina (16-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 0.4% more often than Charlotte (17-13-0) this season.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.7 141.2 62.8 133.7 129.3 Western Carolina 74.5 141.2 70.9 133.7 141.8

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the 49ers have gone over the total five times.

The 49ers record 66.7 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.9 the Catamounts allow.

Charlotte is 8-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits

Charlotte Western Carolina 11-4 Home Record 9-5 5-8 Away Record 6-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

