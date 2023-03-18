Charlotte vs. Western Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 18
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) take the floor in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Charlotte Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has gone over in 13 of its 28 games with a set total (46.4%).
- The 49ers' ATS record is 17-13-0 this season.
- Western Carolina (16-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 0.4% more often than Charlotte (17-13-0) this season.
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charlotte
|66.7
|141.2
|62.8
|133.7
|129.3
|Western Carolina
|74.5
|141.2
|70.9
|133.7
|141.8
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the 49ers have gone over the total five times.
- The 49ers record 66.7 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.9 the Catamounts allow.
- Charlotte is 8-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|12-15-0
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits
|Charlotte
|Western Carolina
|11-4
|Home Record
|9-5
|5-8
|Away Record
|6-9
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.