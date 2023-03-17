The No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) are 5.5-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket that tips off at 4:00 PM, live on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

NC State vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -5.5 149.5

Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats

NC State has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 149.5 points.

The average over/under for NC State's contests this season is 149, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

NC State has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.

NC State has been an underdog in 12 games this season and has come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Wolf Pack have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

NC State vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 12 42.9% 76.6 154.8 68.5 139.3 145.3 NC State 11 37.9% 78.2 154.8 70.8 139.3 147.7

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

NC State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Wolf Pack's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow.

When it scores more than 68.5 points, NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 13-15-0 8-9 12-16-0 NC State 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0

NC State vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Creighton NC State 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 4-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

