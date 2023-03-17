Friday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) and the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with NC State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Wolfpack enter this game following a 66-60 loss to Notre Dame on Friday.

NC State vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Wolfpack took home the 94-81 win on the road on December 1.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on January 22

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

NC State Performance Insights