NC State vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Friday's contest at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 win for NC State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Wolfpack dropped their most recent matchup 66-60 against Notre Dame on Friday.
NC State vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's signature win this season came in a 94-81 victory over the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on December 1.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- NC State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on January 22
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack have a +265 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball.
- NC State is scoring 65.2 points per game this year in conference action, which is 5.9 fewer points per game than its season average (71.1).
- The Wolfpack average 75.9 points per game at home, compared to 63.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, NC State has been better in home games this year, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 67.6 away from home.
- The Wolfpack have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 64.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.6 points fewer than the 71.1 they've scored this year.
