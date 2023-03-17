How to Watch NC State vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.
NC State vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- This season, NC State has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 54th.
- The Wolf Pack average 9.7 more points per game (78.2) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (68.5).
- NC State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 NC State is scoring 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (71.7).
- The Wolf Pack are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (72.1).
- Beyond the arc, NC State makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.4%) than at home (36.9%) too.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Duke
|L 71-67
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/8/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 97-77
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 80-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
