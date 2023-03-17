Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) at Ball Arena at 4:00 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Wolf Pack's Jarkel Joiner as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch NC State vs. Creighton

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

NC State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, NC State fell to Clemson 80-54. With 12 points, D.J. Burns was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D.J. Burns 12 2 1 0 1 0 Terquavion Smith 11 3 1 0 0 0 Jarkel Joiner 10 2 3 2 0 2

NC State Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack receive 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Joiner.

Burns is the Wolf Pack's top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he contributes 12.8 points and 1.6 assists.

Casey Morsell is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Jack Clark is posting 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

NC State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)