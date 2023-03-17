How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 9:20 PM.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Memphis is 20-6 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 21st.
- The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Owls allow (65.0).
- When Memphis scores more than 65.0 points, it is 19-6.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Florida Atlantic is 25-2 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 109th.
- The Owls score 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71.9).
- Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has played worse when playing at home this season, scoring 79.9 points per game, compared to 82 per game on the road.
- The Tigers are surrendering 70.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (78.3).
- Memphis is averaging 5.5 treys per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging on the road (6.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% in home games and 33.9% when playing on the road.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- At home Florida Atlantic is putting up 82.1 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (75.9).
- At home the Owls are conceding 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are on the road (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic drains more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCF
|W 81-76
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Tulane
|W 94-54
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Houston
|W 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 75-51
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Nationwide Arena
