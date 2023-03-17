Hornets vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - March 17
As they ready for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (46-22), the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17 at Spectrum Center.
The Hornets fell in their most recent game 120-104 against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Hornets got a team-leading 28 points from Kelly Oubre Jr. in the loss.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|3.4
|1.6
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|4.3
|2.0
|1.1
|Mark Williams
|C
|Out
|Thumb
|8.2
|6.4
|0.4
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets average just 0.9 more points per game (111.6) than the 76ers give up (110.7).
- Charlotte has put together a 19-22 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.
- While the Hornets are averaging 111.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 105.6 points per contest.
- Charlotte makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.
- The Hornets average 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).
Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-10.5
|228.5
