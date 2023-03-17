An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) play against the No. 2 seed Utah Utes (25-4) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest tips off at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 77 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 65.9 the Utes allow to opponents.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 22-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Utah's record is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.

The Utes average 17.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (65.8).

Utah has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.

When Gardner-Webb allows fewer than 83.5 points, it is 24-1.

Gardner-Webb Schedule