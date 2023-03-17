Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (46-22) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH+.
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 118 - Hornets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (228)
- The 76ers sport a 40-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-38-3 mark of the Hornets.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (37.5%).
- Charlotte and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (32 out of 71). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (38 out of 68).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 35-13, a better tally than the Hornets have posted (14-41) as moneyline underdogs.
Hornets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Charlotte is fifth-worst in the league offensively (111.6 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (117.5 points allowed).
- This season the Hornets are ranked 17th in the league in assists at 25.0 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.0%.
- Charlotte attempts 35.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.4% of its shots, with 74.3% of its makes coming from there.
